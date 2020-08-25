Advertisement

Help for those with depression during COVID-19

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a crisis within a crisis … a mental health emergency. Compared to a 2018 survey, adults in the U.S. are now eight times more likely to feel serious mental distress. Researchers are taking a hard look at what works and what doesn’t when it comes to helping those suffering from depression and anxiety.

Your health, your job, your spouse, your kids … On a normal day any and all of these can stress you out!

Add on a global pandemic, the pressure is sending more than one-third of Americans into a state of clinical depression and overwhelming anxiety.

“For me it was having no energy, no motivation, always just trapped inside my head,” shared Robert Mason, founder and CEO of Letters Against Depression.

But what do you do if medication doesn’t work? New research shows only 40 percent of patients respond to the first antidepressant they try. Scientists from McGill University have found a protein in the blood and the brain called GPR56 dramatically changes in people who respond to antidepressants. By using a simple blood test, doctors can quickly find out if antidepressants would be useful.

Meanwhile, Stanford researchers are testing a new version of magnetic brain stimulation, an FDA approved treatment that sends magnetic pulses to the brain. It’s called SAINT or Stanford Accelerated Intelligent Neuromodulation Therapy. It increases the number of magnetic pulses, speeds up the pace and targets the pulses to each individual. A study found 90 percent of participants felt rapid relief from severe depression symptoms.

“Because if you keep that hope in you and you make it through, you’ll see that a lot of what your brain is telling you is a lie,” Mason added.

Artificial intelligence may also soon play a critical role in choosing which depression therapy is best for patients. Researchers at UT Southwestern have developed a computer that can accurately predict whether an antidepressant will work based on a patient’s brain activity.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Intubation tube keeping medical personnel safe

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
For those on the hospital frontlines, intubating a patient can be risky. One hospital has designed a way to put COVID patients in a protective “bubble” during these procedures.

Health

New COVID-19 test made from gold

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Researchers have now developed a test where the results are ready within minutes and one of the key materials scientists are using may be worth its weight in gold.

Crime

Genesee County sheriff deputy discusses decision to avoid lethal force after stabbing

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The man accused of stabbing the deputy has a history of mental illness. A local Judge is hopeful this case sheds light on the need for long term facilities in the state.

Health

Smartphones working with pacemakers are saving lives

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Nearly three million people worldwide have implanted electronic devices that they’ve never been able to track themselves … until now.

Latest News

Health

Using wartime strategies to save lives at home

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
It can be the toughest of situations, working on the wounded in a war zone or combat field hospital. The injuries can be devastating. Now, techniques used there are being incorporated back here at home. The result, more lives are being saved.

Coronavirus

McLaren Bay Region hospital imposes visitor restrictions

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
McLaren Bay Region is updating its visitor policy to allow only “necessary” people in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health

A new option for total ankle replacement

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now, a new design for one ankle replacement system means patients—even those with severe deformities have more options.

Health

EEE confirmed in a young Clare County horse

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
An outbreak of the same mosquito-borne illness in Michigan last summer infected 10 people and was blamed for six deaths.

Health

Life-changing immune help for those with down syndrome

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Each year 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome in the United States. These babies have an extra chromosome that can cause both mental and physical challenges, as well as autoimmune disorders that cause painful skin lesions, patchy bald spots and loss of skin color. Now, researchers are going beyond skin deep to help relieve some of these painful conditions.

Community

Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.