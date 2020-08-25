Advertisement

IKEA donates $1.2 million to Michigan coronavirus fund

(WNDU)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Furniture giant IKEA made a $1.2 million donation to Michigan’s coronavirus relief efforts and critical services.

The donation is the largest yet to Michigan’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative. 

“I am grateful that IKEA has stepped up during this difficult time to ensure we have the funding we need to provide critical services to Michiganders impacted by COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This donation will be crucial to saving lives and providing much-needed support throughout our COVID-19 response.” 

The Michigan COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative provides grant matches to leverage federal resources for critical services during the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be earmarked for food and water assistance, education, personal protective equipment and other essential activities.

IKEA operates one store in Michigan near Detroit, which closed temporarily last spring while the Stay Home, Stay Safe order was in place.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Michigan, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president. “People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA US co-workers during a difficult time.” 

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Back To School

Clinical therapist offers tips on talking to children about coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As children head back to school, there are many questions lingering about what it might look like and it’s important to have a conversation about what to expect.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Flushing wedding reception

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials say more than 100 people attended the indoor event.

Coronavirus

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases drop back below 800

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 779 new cases of the illness and 20 deaths Tuesday.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

Coronavirus

Whitmer still studying ‘in earnest’ plans to reopen gyms, bowling alleys and theaters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration is studying “in earnest” whether those businesses can reopen, but she offered no timetable for a decision.

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

State

Michigan launches campaign to promote flu vaccine this fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide media campaign, encouraging residents to get their flu shot.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.