IKEA donates $1.2 million to Michigan coronavirus fund

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Furniture giant IKEA made a $1.2 million donation to Michigan’s coronavirus relief efforts and critical services.

The donation is the largest yet to Michigan’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative.

“I am grateful that IKEA has stepped up during this difficult time to ensure we have the funding we need to provide critical services to Michiganders impacted by COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This donation will be crucial to saving lives and providing much-needed support throughout our COVID-19 response.”

The Michigan COVID-19 Response and Recovery Initiative provides grant matches to leverage federal resources for critical services during the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be earmarked for food and water assistance, education, personal protective equipment and other essential activities.

IKEA operates one store in Michigan near Detroit, which closed temporarily last spring while the Stay Home, Stay Safe order was in place.

“We are appreciative of the ongoing support from the state of Michigan, including the unemployment funds paid to our co-workers who were furloughed in the early weeks of the pandemic,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. president. “People are the heart of our business, and the state unemployment benefits helped IKEA US co-workers during a difficult time.”

