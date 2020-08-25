Advertisement

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials in Jamaica confirmed.
Legendary Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials in Jamaica confirmed.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Minister Christopher Tufton said Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced.

"It is now public knowledge that Mr. Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I'm told by the authorities,'' Tufton told reporters Monday evening. "'It triggers an approach to questioning, interrogation if you will, which we follow through with contact tracing."

Bolt said on social media Monday that he was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and was quarantining himself as a precaution.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation.

"Good morning everybody. Just waking up. Like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media says I'm confirmed of COVID-19," he said. "I did a test Saturday, because I work. I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friends."

Bolt, who appeared to be lying in bed in the video, said he has no symptoms.

"Just to be safe, I'll quarantine myself and just take it easy," he said.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said police are investigating the case. He didn't specify what offense might have been committed, though Jamaica has imposed social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're looking into all aspects of the matter. So no one is going to be treated with any exemption or given any special treatment. All Jamaicans have a duty," he said.

Jamaica has had fewer than 1,700 cases, a relatively low number in a country of nearly 3 million.

On the track, Bolt was known for his poses — his "Lighting Bolt" became iconic — and of course his post-race celebrations. His speed and charisma made his sport can't-miss viewing whenever he lined up in the blocks.

Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin. He retired in 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police, shooting protesters clash for 3rd night in Kenosha

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National Politics

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

News

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online

National

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura is growing into a monster of a storm and Texas' governor is warning it could strengthen into a dangerous category 4 storm before it strikes land.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Sports

The Bobcats take to the bay for swimming and diving practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Bay City John Glenn has gotten creative for practice with restrictions preventing from getting indoors and to their pool.

Community

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.