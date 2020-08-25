Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Our Monday picked up right where our weekend left off, with a good bit of heat and humidity holding across the entire ABC12 viewing area.  A few showers popped up during the afternoon, but most of us stayed dry.  We will continue with a chance for some widely scattered showers and thundershowers, so if you have some plans for the next couple of days, you will want to stay “weather aware.”

Tuesday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover overhead.  As our light winds shift in from the north, the trend will be for the skies to brighten-up through the afternoon.  High temperatures will move easily into the 80s, but the humidity should be down a few percentage points.  This will especially be true for the northern parts of mid-Michigan.  A few showers and thundershowers will return for Wednesday, but not everyone will see the rain.

Thursday should turn out to be a dry and very warm day.  High temperatures will once again move up to around the 90-degree mark.  Showers and thundershowers will make a move across lower Michigan Friday as cooler air pushes into the region.  That cooler air will yield high temperatures in the 70s, to lower 80s for the weekend.  Some lingering showers will be possible Saturday, while skies brighten-up for the end of the weekend. - JR

