Advertisement

KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

The chicken is staying the same
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”
The KFC slogan is said to be going away “for a little while.”(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - During a worldwide virus-induced pandemic, proper hygiene is key. To follow along with that message, it appears some changes are happening for the commonwealth’s most famous food chain.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pulling its famous “It’s Finger Lickin’ Goodslogan from its campaigns. The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while.” The exact length of time it will be gone has not been revealed.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer, said in a statement released on KFC’s website. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC also made it known that it’s a brand willing to make fun of itself; the headline to KFC’s announcement read: “And the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 goes to... KFC.”

“Whilst we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, rest assured we’re still going to be providing Finger Lickin’ Good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world,” the company said. “And for all those fans, don’t worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.”

KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police, shooting protesters clash for 3rd night in Kenosha

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National Politics

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

News

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online

National

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura is growing into a monster of a storm and Texas' governor is warning it could strengthen into a dangerous category 4 storm before it strikes land.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Sports

The Bobcats take to the bay for swimming and diving practice

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sydney Cariel
Bay City John Glenn has gotten creative for practice with restrictions preventing from getting indoors and to their pool.

Community

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.