Advertisement

Michigan Delegate analysis on first night of RNC

Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.
Local delegates excited for start of RNC.
Local delegates excited for start of RNC.(WITN)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE, Mich. (WJRT)(08/25/2020) -”I loved hearing all of the personal stories, especially from Tim Scott. Senator Tim Scott, he did a lovely job,” said Michigan delegate, Kathy Berden.

That was one of many highlights from the opening night of Republican National Convention for Michigan delegate Kathy Berden.

Another was the speech by former UN ambassador Nicki Haley.

But Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.

“During the Democratic party, they did not address the violence and the riots that’s going on in many of the Democrat held cities. And that’s just unconscionable because they are attacking normal people. Our policemen and they are blinding them sometimes with lasers and I think that needs to be addressed and our President is the one who will address that,” she said.

Unlike any other previous nominees-- President Trump is expected to make an appearance and speak every single night of the convention. President Trump said this about the Democrats, Monday night.

“They’re using COVID to defraud to defraud the American people. All the American people of a fair and free election,”

“It’s par for the course, he’s on TV all the time, its his medium, he likes to stay in close contact himself with the American people and we love that about him,” she said about President Trump.

Berden said she is excited for night two of the convention.

“And I hope there are more personal stories from people. That resonates with me, I think it resonates everybody,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

Home

It’s move in day for students at Saginaw Valley State University

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
They have staggered the move-ins over 6 days for the health and safety of students, their family and the staff at SVSU.

Home

GOP takes the spotlight as Republican National Convention gets under way

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The RNC is taking place in Charlotte, NC

Home

Michigan reports 953 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan hovered near one thousand Saturday. The newly released data marked the highest number of daily diagnoses the state has seen in days.

Latest News

Home

Flood recovery continues in Midland County

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The goal of FEMA is to help meet the essential needs of homeowners.

Home

Michigan delegate reacts historic night at Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Wednesday night-- California Senator Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and Asian American to accept the nomination for vice president from a major political party, making history.

Sports

Legendary Beecher coach Moses Lacy passed away on Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Moses Lacy led the Bucs to 3 state championships and 14 Big Nine titles in 19 seasons on the bench as a head coach and assistant at Beecher.

Politics

Michigan delegate takes part in ‘virtual’ Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But, because of COVID-19 politics in 2020 is anything, but normal.

News

Bay County sheriff: Speed and alcohol likely factors in deadly boat crash

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Two others also from Saginaw, were hospitalized.

Home

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to address Democratic National Convention on Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan is in the spotlight heading into Monday. With Governor Gretchen Whitmer slated to appear as one of the first speakers to address a global livestream audience on day one.