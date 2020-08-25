Michigan Delegate analysis on first night of RNC

STATE, Mich. (WJRT)(08/25/2020) -”I loved hearing all of the personal stories, especially from Tim Scott. Senator Tim Scott, he did a lovely job,” said Michigan delegate, Kathy Berden.

That was one of many highlights from the opening night of Republican National Convention for Michigan delegate Kathy Berden.

Another was the speech by former UN ambassador Nicki Haley.

But Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.

“During the Democratic party, they did not address the violence and the riots that’s going on in many of the Democrat held cities. And that’s just unconscionable because they are attacking normal people. Our policemen and they are blinding them sometimes with lasers and I think that needs to be addressed and our President is the one who will address that,” she said.

Unlike any other previous nominees-- President Trump is expected to make an appearance and speak every single night of the convention. President Trump said this about the Democrats, Monday night.

“They’re using COVID to defraud to defraud the American people. All the American people of a fair and free election,”

“It’s par for the course, he’s on TV all the time, its his medium, he likes to stay in close contact himself with the American people and we love that about him,” she said about President Trump.

Berden said she is excited for night two of the convention.

“And I hope there are more personal stories from people. That resonates with me, I think it resonates everybody,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.