Michigan gets $2+ million cut of Takata airbag settlement with Honda

(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is part of a multi-state settlement with Honda worth more than $85 million tied to defective Takata airbags.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan will get $2.14 million to support improvements and prevention.

Honda is accused of failing to inform regulators and consumers about the airbags posing a significant risk if ruptured. Across the nation, the airbags are tied to 14 deaths and over 200 injuries.

