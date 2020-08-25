Advertisement

Michigan launches campaign to promote flu vaccine this fall

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets a flu shot during a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gets a flu shot during a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic.(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are promoting the flu vaccine this fall to head off a health care crisis if the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide media campaign, encouraging residents to get their flu shot. Officials are concerned that a bad flu season coupled with the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the health care system.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state has set a goal of achieving a 33% increase in flu vaccinations this season, which equates to more than 1 million more people getting the shot. This season’s flu vaccine is available already in parts of Michigan and experts predict there will be an ample supply.

“It’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. Preventing the flu will help us save lives and preserve the health care resources we need to continue fighting COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Every flu-related hospitalization we see this season will put an additional strain on Michigan’s economy and our health care systems and hospitals.”

As of this week, nearly 650 people were hospitalized for confirmed or possible coronavirus infections. About 175 of them were in intensive care and around 90 were on ventilators, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

“Our hospitals are still reeling from the spring COVID-19 hospitalizations and are working to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus,” Whitmer said. “I encourage everyone to get their flu vaccine, and tell your friends and family to do the same.”

Nationwide, there were 39 million to 56 million flu cases reported during the last season and 18 million to 26 million of them resulted in a health care visit. Nearly 500,000 people were hospitalized for the flu.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the flu and the flu vaccine, but the science is clear: the flu can be deadly, and there are steps that we can take to protect against it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy for health and chief medical executive. “That’s why as a parent and a doctor, I make sure myself and my children are protected each year with a flu vaccine for their safety, and for my patients, friends and community.”

