Advertisement

Midland public schools to start school year in-person and virtual

All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.
(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/25/2020)-”Parents demand choices today and so I’ve always been wanting to provide all those choices so I get all the kids belong to Midland Public schools,” said Midland Public Schools Superintendent, Mike Sharrow.

That’s why Midland Public Schools Superintendent Mike Sharrow said his school district will begin the year both in person and virtual.

“ We felt it was vital. I know some districts went one way or the other and Midland is it’s own unique community for sure and we felt our parents would want both options,” Sharrow said.

Sharrow said 40 percent of students will start the school year online.

60 percent in a classroom, with extensive safety measures in place, starting with how to social distance in a classroom.

“We purchased Plexiglass desk shields, thinking that would work, then with the masks, we acquired masks for k-12. And so you have two protectors there. And then we are washing our desks every period in the high school and then every transition in the elementary and then we have also purchased for lack of a better word, fogging machines that will spray in the evening to kill COVID. We have also purchased air scrubbers. So on our HVAC system the air will be scrubbed to try to prevent that from growing,”

All being done with knowledge that circumstances could change at anytime.

“Two weeks from now, we may have to adjust our plans. We think we are prepared , but you just never know what we are going to enter,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention

Back To School

Clinical therapist offers tips on talking to children about coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
As children head back to school, there are many questions lingering about what it might look like and it’s important to have a conversation about what to expect.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Flushing wedding reception

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials say more than 100 people attended the indoor event.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases drop back below 800

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 779 new cases of the illness and 20 deaths Tuesday.

Coronavirus

New virus cases decline in the US and experts credit masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling — a development experts credit at least partly to increased wearing of masks — even as the outbreak continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the U.S. each day.

Coronavirus

Whitmer still studying ‘in earnest’ plans to reopen gyms, bowling alleys and theaters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration is studying “in earnest” whether those businesses can reopen, but she offered no timetable for a decision.

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

State

Michigan launches campaign to promote flu vaccine this fall

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a statewide media campaign, encouraging residents to get their flu shot.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.