New Michigan coronavirus cases drop back below 800

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan fell slightly Tuesday while the number of deaths increased slightly.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 779 new cases of the illness and 20 deaths Tuesday. The state now has confirmed a total of 98,439 cases of coronavirus and 6,417 deaths attributed to the illness.

Six of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus testing remained slightly below average on Monday, with just over 23,000 completed. That caused the percentage of positive tests to increase to just under 4% on Monday after falling below 2.6% on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 631 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Tuesday. Of those, 86 were on ventilators and 176 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

The numbers of people hospitalized, on ventilators and receiving intensive care have remained steady over the past week.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 3,153 cases and 278 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Saginaw, 2,264 cases, 127 deaths and 1,283 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases and one recovery.

Arenac, 45 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 700 cases, 40 deaths and 516 patients recovered, which is an increase of 31 cases, one death and 51 recoveries.

Clare, 88 cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 163 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 166 cases, four deaths and 113 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 117 cases, 11 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 312 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Lapeer, 438 cases, 34 deaths and 267 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 recoveries.

Midland, 304 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 41 cases, three deaths and 33 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 16 recoveries, which is an increase of nine recoveries.

Roscommon, 58 cases, four deaths and 35 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 116 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Shiawassee, 373 cases, 28 deaths and 282 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Tuscola, 383 cases, 29 deaths and 243 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

