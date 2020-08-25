Advertisement

Police: Suspect admitted abducting, sexually assaulting Ark. woman before killing her

By KAIT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police investigator said in court Monday a man accused of killing a 25-year-old Newport woman admitted to abducting and sexually assaulting her before killing her.

At 2 p.m. Monday, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn arrived at the Jackson County Circuit Court for his first appearance before Judge Harold Erwin.

After reviewing the affidavit, Erwin found probable cause to charge Lewellyn with capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the case of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, is being held without bond after an Arkansas judge found probable cause to charge him with capital murder, kidnapping and rape.
Quake Lewellyn, 28, is being held without bond after an Arkansas judge found probable cause to charge him with capital murder, kidnapping and rape.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office via KAIT)

An ASP agent said on the stand that Lewellyn “admitted to seeing Sutherland walking on CR 41.” Lewellyn reportedly then abducted her, took her to farmland and sexually assaulted her, then buried her body.

Erwin ordered Lewellyn be held without bond. He has been sent to stay in the Randolph County jail, as the case proceeds. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 1.

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce spoke to KAIT on Monday and said there are lots of unanswered questions that must be confirmed before charges are formally filed.

“A lot of people do not understand that an arrest can be made and a person can be put in jail without actually being formally charged,” Boyce said. “Charges are based upon the discretion and the decision of the prosecuting attorney office. It’s solely within my discretion frankly to decide what charges are born forth by the proof that the police and the sheriff’s office has gathered in support of our case.”

Boyce also said he knew both families and that while he may hold sympathy for the victims, he knows he must remain objective in his line of work.

“I happen to personally know the family of the victim, as I do the family of the defendant. It’s hard to live your life in a community of this size and not know just about everybody,” Boyce said. “Although it may be impactful on the tragedy, it doesn’t affect my judgment.”

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lewellyn of Jonesboro on Friday on suspicion of murder in the death of Sutherland. His arrest came after searchers found the victim’s body.

Searchers found the body of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland, who was reported missing after she went on a jog near her Newport, Arkansas, home and never returned.
Searchers found the body of 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland, who was reported missing after she went on a jog near her Newport, Arkansas, home and never returned.(Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office via KAIT)

According to friends and family, Sutherland went on a jog near her home on Highway 18 on Wednesday and never returned.

The Arkansas State Medical Examiner in Little Rock, using DNA collected, confirmed the body was Sutherland’s, according to Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas.

During an earlier news conference, Lucas said Lewellyn knew Sutherland. He said the situation was a “very tragic case” and that his department received help from countless volunteers and law enforcement agencies in the state.

The sheriff said the case was especially difficult for him because he knows the family, adding that Sutherland went to school with his daughters.

“It’s taken a toll. It really has, just because I know the people of this county. I know this family personally. I know this young lady personally. I’ve known her and watched her grow up. It hits me personally,” Lucas said.

The community showed up in droves, with cars lining the sides of the road, to help in the three-day sarch for Sutherland. Her friends and co-workers brought food and drinks for those helping with the search.

Sutherland’s family, as well as the 2014 senior class at Tuckerman, held a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tuckerman City Park to remember her.

Copyright 2020 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

