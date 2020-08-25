Shiawassee County seeing rebounding economy, but not out of the woods just yet

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County is seeing a rebounding economy – even as the pandemic wears on.

The county was at 29 percent unemployment during the height of COVID – 19 and economic experts there said that number has improved substantially.

“I would anticipate at least several hundred job openings today in our county alone, so we’re trying to do everything we can to create awareness of those opportunities,” said Justin Horvath, President and CEO Shiawassee Regional Economic Development Partnership.

But Horvath said while the economy is improving, there is more work to be done.

“Not every company is ramped back up fully to where they need everybody back full time,” he said.

Which is where Michigan's Work share program comes into play. Think of it as incentivizing workers to come back to work.

"What it allows is a significant wage bump for a lot of workers because they're essentially getting paid from two sources. They would get a check from their employer, but they would also get a check from the unemployment system."

Horvath knows there’s been some concern about the size of the unemployment package that was recently approved by FEMA, which is $300 dollars a week.

But still combining those two sources of income, he said is only helping to get people back to work and pushing the county forward.

“It has brought more disposable income into Shiawassee County, which our local residents have been spending in our local coffee shops, our local restaurants, our local bookstores, things like that so it’s definitely been a help.”

