Street outside Staples Center to be renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. He would have turned 42 on Sunday.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A nearly 3-mile long portion of Los Angeles’ Figueroa Street, which runs outside the Lakers’ home court at the Staples Center, will be renamed to honor Kobe Bryant.

Officials announced the name change to Kobe Bryant Boulevard on what Los Angeles and Orange County, California, have deemed “Kobe Bryant Day.”

August 24 was picked as the day to commemorate Bryant because 8 and 24 were the numbers he wore during his 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash in January. The basketball legend would have turned 42 on Sunday.

For their Monday night game, the Lakers wore “Black Mamba” jerseys with a heart-shaped No. 2 patch to honor Bryant and Gianna. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 135-115.

