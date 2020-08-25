Advertisement

Supporting special needs students during virtual learning

One district is shuffling staff to give one-on-one attention
By Matt Barbour
Published: Aug. 25, 2020
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) - The National Center for Education says there are 7 million students in the U.S. that take part in special education services.

As many schools move to virtual learning, educators are determined to make sure they do not fall through the cracks.

Mark Whelton is the superintendent for the Bridgeport-Spaulding School District in Saginaw County.

He says his district’s special needs population fluctuates between 13 and 17 percent, a little bit higher than surrounding districts.

Whelton says he is making sure all students get the one-on-one attention they need to succeed.

“We do know that we have a number of our at-risk students choosing virtual. We are making connections with and re-purposing a lot of our staff to to be able to make those one-to-one connections virtually and enhance that for our at-risk population and for all students, to be honest,” says Whelton.

Parents in his district are being asked to fill out a survey on the district’s website if they would prefer in-person or virtual learning for their child.

