U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a quiet Monday evening on the Strip in Tuscaloosa after Mayor Walt Maddox ordered bars closed at 5 p.m. for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some popular bars sat empty. However, the Black Warrior Brewing Company in downtown is still open.

The brewing company doesn’t fall under Maddox’s order because it’s a manufacturer. That’s a little saving grace for co-owner and brewmaster Jason Spikes.

He is still concerned about business over the next two weeks. Spikes say business was slowly starting to pick back up before the mayor’s decision.

“We’re definitely not back where we were before the shut down during spring break, and I think this is going to impact us again and even our neighbors and restaurants and bars have slowed down drastically,” Spikes said.

Maddox’s decision didn’t sit well with some Alabama students. Students were very vocal off camera, saying they don’t agree with the mayor’s decision at all.

Some students are in full agreement with the mayor shutting down bars. Charles Disano, a pre-med student from New York, said one of his family members had COVID-19. He says the mayor’s decision is long overdue.

“I believe it’s very necessary to curb the spread because I feel like many people really aren’t taking it seriously…I really hope this is a learning experience for everybody here. Hopefully they can start taking it a little more seriously, so we don’t have to shut down and cancel football,” Disano said.

Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

The university has 531 positive COVID-19 cases for students, faculty and staff, according to a University of Alabama System COVID-19 dashboard. The positive cases are since Aug. 19 and do not include entry testing.

