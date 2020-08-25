Advertisement

Veteran Detroit police commander named Michigan civil rights department executive director

James White is currently assistant chief of the Detroit Police Department
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing.
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A veteran Detroit police commander has been selected as the next Michigan Department of Civil Rights executive director.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission voted Monday to hire James White, who is currently assistant chief of the Detroit Police Department. He has 25 years of experience with the police department in various roles.

Commission chairwoman Stacie Clayton pointed to White’s experience leading the police department’s Civil Rights Integrity Bureau and graduate education to help bring “thoughtful, yet strong, leadership” to the role.

“We look forward to working with Mr. White to create initiatives that will further our goal of making Michigan a more equitable, just and welcoming state for all,” Clayton said.

White will begin leading the Michigan Department of Civil Rights on Sept. 21. The department investigates alleged discrimination on the basis of religion, race, color or national origin, genetic information, sex, age, marital status, height, weight, arrest record, and physical and mental disability.

