Warm Tuesday, Stormy Wednesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front exiting to the south will change over to a warm front, moving back into the mitten state tomorrow. We’ll end up under the warm front through tomorrow and Thursday before a cold front moves through on Friday.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s with a NW wind at 5-10mph. After some morning cloud cover, especially further south and west, we’ll have plenty of sunshine for the afternoon! There’s a slim chance for an isolated shower/storm, but most will stay dry.

Tonight temps drop into the low 60s for most. Further north and inland you have the better chance at upper 50s. We’ll be partly cloudy overnight.

We then have another chance at scattered showers and storms tomorrow with isolated strong storms possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 80s for the majority of the area – further north and east you’ll be closer to 80.

Showers and storms are likely Thursday night and Friday with a cold front that then cools us down in time for the weekend!

