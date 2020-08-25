Whitmer still studying ‘in earnest’ plans to reopen gyms, bowling alleys and theaters

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Approaching six months since they last welcomed customers, bowling alleys, movie theaters and gyms in Michigan got a faint glimmer of hope that they may be able to reopen soon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration is studying “in earnest” whether those businesses can reopen, but she offered no timetable for a decision. She is working with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to decide whether enough protocols can be put in place for the businesses to reopen safely.

“I’m not going to be bullied into making that decision. I’m going to follow the science,” Whitmer said.

All gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters in Michigan closed when coronavirus began spreading widely around the state in March. They remain closed now despite legal action by gyms and bowling alleys to seek court orders allowing them to reopen.

Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and movie theaters were allowed to reopen in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula when they reached Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan earlier this summer. They remain closed in the rest of the Lower Peninsula.

However, gyms and fitness centers are allowed to host outdoor activities, as long as they follow the mandated limit of 100 people for group gatherings and practice social distancing.

As of Thursday, health departments in Michigan were investigating 70 coronavirus outbreaks. Thirteen of them were associated with long-term care facilities while 11 were reported at private family gatherings.

Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive, could not say whether any of the outbreaks is linked to a gym, fitness center, bowling alley or theater that is open for business -- legally or illegally -- in the state.

When businesses reopen in Michigan, Whitmer said their fate will depend on owners and customers to follow the rules and prevent coronavirus spread if they remain open. She said they likely would have to close or face tougher restrictions if they are linked to coronavirus outbreaks after they open.

