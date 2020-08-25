YMCA Camp Copneconic offers new fall camp for K-8 students learning virtually

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/25/2020)

“We’re ready. Our staff are ready to be able to see kids again and be able to make an impact. That’s why we’re all here is we want to make sure that we’re able to help our youth so we want to do that as best as we can,” said Executive Director of YMCA Camp Copneconic.

As parents try to navigate virtual learning this school year, Camp Copneconic is fusing summer fun with back to school needs. The Fenton-area YMCA camp is launching a new program for local students.

Camp Copneconic closed its doors in March, and called off all summer camps in May. But now, they’re kicking off a new program that’ll go hand in hand with virtual learning starting on September 8.

“At the YMCA we know we’re always looking for what that community need is and we wanted to make sure that we’re still able to help with the educational needs of the kids of our community,” said Dreffs.

It’s called School Year Day Camp. It’s open to K-8 students where students can learn virtually, while parents go back to work.

The camp is accepting 120 kids that will be separated into groups of 10. All campers and staff will wear a mask and be assigned to a designated space for school work and camp activities.

They will also be screened before they come in.

“We’re just a very fortunate to have the space and that we have the WiFi capabilities, we’ve got some very large facilities where we can spread out and make sure that those kids are keeping their safe distance,” said Dreffs.

During camp, campers will receive two meals a day and a snack. The meals will not be served buffet style like they have been done in the past.

The program is also designed to be flexible to meet each child’s classroom responsibilities especially since not all kids will be attending the same school.

Dreffs added, “We are not the teachers in the classroom but we will help to support them and we’re going to be working collaboratively with the local school districts, so if they have a question that may be more appropriate for the teacher, we’re going to be able to help connect that.”

The camp is $250 a week and each additional child in a family will receives a $15 discount but scholarships are available.

They will offer the camp until their services are not needed anymore and school returns to face to face learning.

“This year we’ve got the availability to be able to help the schools as best as possible, and the parents and the children as best as possible, and so it was a really easy decision for us to make, to be able to help out with our community,” said Dreffs.

It will run Monday to Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. but campers are not required to attend everyday. There is also before and after care for parents who need to drop off campers earlier or later.

