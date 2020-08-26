Advertisement

Attorney General Nessel warns scammers may be posing as tech support

(KSFY)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to beware of scammers who may be posing as employees offering tech support for major companies like Apple or Microsoft.

Some tech-support scams begin with a phone call, either from a real person or a robocall. The Attorney General’s office has an example of such a call on its website.

“Whether the call is coming from a live person or a robocall, Michiganders must be cautious whenever contacted by unsolicited callers, particularly when those individuals are seeking access to your personal devices, like a smartphone, tablet or computer,” Nessel said. “As more people are working and attending school from home, we are relying more heavily than before on our electronic devices. Scammers are crafty, and they are constantly identifying new ways to attempt to steal personal information, so Michiganders must be on the lookout for anything that seems suspicious.”

Nessel stressed that those who are contacted by an unsolicited caller or receive an email from an unknown source offering tech support and seeking remote access to a computer or other electronic device should hang up the phone or delete the email.

Scammers often use a technique called “social engineering” to try to instill fear in their targets. By adding a sense of urgency to their request, they get their victims to ignore smaller details that may give away the ruse, and don’t give them time to think about the situation. However, independently verifying the source of the call or email before responding to any request being made will help targets avoid falling victim to the scam.

Complaints of tech support scams, robocall and other consumer protection-related issues can be filed online with the Michigan Department of Attorney General. Unwanted calls can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 877-FTC-HELP (877-382-4357).

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

News

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joins sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Artist painting mural near Rube's Bar & Grill after deadly shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Latest News

Crime

Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Local

Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the Flint Registry, a critical resource.

Local

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources. The organization is expecting to see increase of service because of USDA ending food program waivers for students

News

Genesee County police agencies find more than half of 27 missing kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
On Wednesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced that nine more children have been rescued.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University top 100 since classes start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 98 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness related to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area.

News

‘Land of Opportunity’ theme highlights day 2 of RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The land of opportunity. That was last night’s theme at the Republican National Convention.