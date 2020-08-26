Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/26/2020)

The USDA will soon discontinue food program waivers that have ensured students are fed while schools are closed during the pandemic.

Starting next month, locations other than schools won’t be able to provide meals to children and students will no longer get free meals on the weekend. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says the USDA needs congressional approval to extend the program, a notion Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is fighting.

She says about 30 million children in the U.S., including 800,000 in Michigan, count on the government funded meals to feed their families.

One mid-Michigan nonprofit organization is ready to pick up the slack.

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties say they know the need is high right now and they're preparing to help out however they can.

“No matter if they’re in a building, if they’re doing virtual learning, whatever it’s going to be. I think parents are going to have to go out of their way to go find food to provide for their children,” said CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties, Vicky Schultz.

Schultz expects to see an increase in services since the USDA pandemic school lunch waiver is set to expire. She wants people to know they can count on Catholic Charities for a meal with their food pantry and soup kitchens.

“So we deal with all 11 pantries here in Shiawassee County and try to provide fresh produce meat and everything to those pantries that can house it in freezers or refrigerators,” said Schultz.

People can visit one pantry every 30 days and stock up with enough food to last a week including canned goods, food to make sandwiches, meat and sometimes produce.

If you’re looking for a hot meal in Flint, Catholic Charities has are three soup kitchens, The North End Soup Kitchen, Center for Hope Soup Kitchen, and the South Flint Soup Kitchen providing 40,000 meals a month.

“Meals are ready to go at the door so you just pick up your hot meal at the door and take them home so if there’s four in your family you pick up four, if there’s seven in your family you pick up seven. So yes, I think this is even more convenient because if the kids are home doing virtual learning, you could come down, get the meals and take them home for your family,” said Schultz.

But if families are needing more than just food, Catholic Charities has a personal and community closet too where people can personal items like soap and clothing items like boots and coats.

Catholic Charities is always accepting clothes and food donations and their food pantry is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 3 pm.

Catholic Charities offers a comprehensive list of services. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.