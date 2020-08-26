Advertisement

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Steven Spielberg, nominated for best director for his work on "Munich," left, arrives with his father Arnold for the 25th annual nominees luncheon hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2006. Arnold Spielberg, a pioneering computer engineer, has died. A family statement says he died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles at 103.
Steven Spielberg, nominated for best director for his work on "Munich," left, arrives with his father Arnold for the 25th annual nominees luncheon hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2006. Arnold Spielberg, a pioneering computer engineer, has died. A family statement says he died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles at 103.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Spielberg, father of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and an innovating engineer whose work helped make the personal computer possible, has died at 103 years old.

Spielberg died of natural causes while surrounded by his family in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to a statement from his four children.

Spielberg and Charles Propster designed the GE-225 mainframe computer in the late 1950s while working for General Electric. The machine allowed computer scientists at Dartmouth College to develop the programming language BASIC, which would be essential the rise of personal computers in the 1970s and 80s.

“Dad explained how his computer was expected to perform, but the language of computer science in those days was like Greek to me,” Steven Spielberg told the General Electric publication GE Reports. “It all seemed very exciting, but it was very much out of my reach.”

Later on he understood.

“When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone — from the smallest calculator to an iPad — I look at my dad and I say, ‘My dad and a team of geniuses started that,’” Spielberg said in the family statement.

Arnold Spielberg said of his son in a 2016 interview with GE Reports that “I tried to get him interested in engineering, but his heart was in movies. At first I was disappointed, but then I saw how good he was in moviemaking.”

Arnold helped Steven produce his first full-fledged movie, “Firelight,” made in 1963 when the budding director was 16.

“The story was a forerunner to Steven’s ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind,’ with aliens landing on Earth, and I built the special effects,” Spielberg told the Jewish Journal in 2012. “But while Steven would ask for my advice, the ideas were always his own.”

The son of Ukrainian Jewish immigrants, Arnold Spielberg was born in Cincinnati in 1917. He was obsessed with gadgetry from the start, building his own crystal radio at age 9 and a ham radio at 15, developing skills he would use during World War II as a radio operator and chief communications man for the 490th Bomb Squadron, also known as the “Burma Bridge Busters.”

His experiences during the war were part of the inspiration for his son’s 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan.”

Arnold Spielberg graduated from the University of Cincinnati and went to work in computer research for RCA, where he helped develop the first point-of-sale computerized cash register, before moving on to GE.

Late in life he worked on the archiving technology used by the USC Shoah Foundation, an organization founded by his son to preserve personal histories of the holocaust.

Steven Spielberg, 73, was Arnold Spielberg's firstborn child. He also had three daughters: screenwriter Anne Spielberg, producer Nancy Spielberg and marketing executive Sue Spielberg.

All four children were with his first wife, Leah Spielberg Adler, who died in 2017. The two had divorced in 1965, and the issues the split brought up for Steven Spielberg were explored in his 1982 film, “E.T.”

Arnold Spielberg’s third wife, Bernice Colner Spielberg, died in 2016.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

National

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joins sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Artist painting mural near Rube's Bar & Grill after deadly shooting

Updated: 33 minutes ago

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Latest News

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Crime

Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Local

Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the Flint Registry, a critical resource.

National

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

Local

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources. The organization is expecting to see increase of service because of USDA ending food program waivers for students