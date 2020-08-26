Advertisement

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online
By Brandon Green
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (8/25/2020)- Out with the old and in with new, Consumers Energy is saying goodbye to coal based energy in the Hampton Township area.

And bringing in new renewable energy, as they get rid of a long standing power plant.

“The Weadock plant stopped operation in the spring of 2016. The demolition work started in 2017,” said Roger Morgenstern, senior public information director for Consumers Energy. “What we got standing is the boilers that used heat and steam to produce electricity.”

The final part of the demolition will be a controlled explosion, that will basically take the legs from out of the building.

Although it will be a spectacular site to see, Consumers Energy is asking everyone to watch online or from beyond 1,500 feet from the plant.

“We think it will be a better viewing experience online,” said Morgenstern. “We think everything will go fine but we want to make sure that we have a poor perimeter and make sure everyone is safe.”

The explosion is just one part of Consumers Energy’s long-term energy plan for the community by eliminating the use of coal energy and using renewable energy.

“Right next door is the Karn Plan; two out of the four Karn plant powers will be shut down in 2023. So, really this is the time of transition,” said Morgenstern. “We’re doing things every gradually.”

You can watch the demolition this Saturday August 29th on the Consumer Energy Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages at 7:45 am.

