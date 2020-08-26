Coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University top 100 since classes start

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of confirmed and possible coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University has ballooned to more than 100 since classes started last week.

The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 98 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness related to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area. That includes current students, recent students and others who got the illness from returning students.

The health department issued stricter gathering limits on Monday to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Only 25 or fewer people are allowed at outdoor gatherings in the city of Mount Pleasant and neighboring Union Township until further notice.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer people who aren’t part of the same household statewide.

The university is continuing with in-person classes and hasn’t changed its stance since the on-campus coronavirus outbreak started. Administrators last provided a coronavirus update on Monday, when 54 cases of the illness involving current students and staff were reported from Aug. 17 to 23.

