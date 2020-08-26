Districts work to ensure students get meals in new digital school year

(WJRT) - About half of all students in Michigan qualify for free or reduced lunch, according to state data. When the pandemic hit in March, and schools were let out, many districts had to find a way to make sure children still got meals they rely on.

Back in March, many districts turned to delivering meals by school bus routes, or offering pick up locations.

It looks like that will still be the option for students who will be virtually learning from home.

The superintendent of the Bridgeport-Spaulding school district in Saginaw County says food at school is sometimes a crucial source of nutrition for students.

He recognizes going to school is more than just getting an education, as more than 14 million households in the U.S. were considered food insecure in 2018.

He says lack of food impacts a student’s ability to learn.

“That affects everything. It affects your ability to learn and concentrate. It affects interpersonal relationships. So there are a variety of concerns on the social, emotional side, that come along with not having the right kind of meals available and having meals available regularly,” says Whelton.

For the new school year, his district will be offering three pick-up locations at one elementary school, and the middle and high school.

Whelton says they are considering bus route food delivery again, considering how many students opt for in-person learning versus virtual.

You are encouraged to contact your district to see what food options are available for your child, come fall.

