Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/26/2020) - The Flint Registry is intended to connect the Flint community poisoned during the water crisis to necessary health care and resources.

It was created in 2016, but funding will run out by next summer if Congress doesn't act.

Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the critical resource.

So far, 12,000 people are enrolled in the Flint Registry and anither 18,000 are in the process. But, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha knows about 100,000 more people lived, worked or went to school in Flint when the water source was the contaminated Flint River water, April 2014 to October 2015.

“The more people that sign up, especially the more children that sign up, the better we’re going to be able to tell you in a very data driven way, how are the children doing,” the Flint pediatrician explained.

Children are dealing with various issues because they were poisoned by the water they drank, the water their food was cooked with and the water they bathed in.

“Kind of the early information that we have right now is that, yeah, our kids and our families and our adults and our seniors they’re still struggling,” Dr. Mona said. “They’re absolutely struggling. And that’s why it’s so heartwarming to keep doing this work, because we’re able to get them the resources they need because they are still struggling.”

Dr. Mona said 14,000 referrals have been made connecting those in the Flint Registry to resources like food assistance, mental health care, Medicaid expansion and preschool.

“It was supposed to meet unmet needs, and it is,” she said. “And those unmet needs continue to this day. So, it’s critical for us to do this in the long term.”

But if the U.S. Senate doesn't also provide funding for the Flint Registry, it will expire in July 2021.

The U.S. House of Representatives has already set aside $10-million to keep it going.

Senator Gary Peters shared Wednesday he and Senator Debbie Stabenow are working to secure those dollars to continue the investment in Flint's recovery.

"Not only should we be involved because it's the right thing to do for the people of the City of Flint, but what we are going to learn from the Registry will apply to the ability to deal with cases and situations like this all across the country," Peters said.

So how do you sign up? Click here or call 833-GO-FLINT.

Everyone who signs up will receive a $50 “Thank you” check.

