Flint artist painting mural near Rube’s Bar & Grill to promote peace after deadly shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new art project is on its way up in Flint.

The work is in progress on the wall of Courtside Cuts on North Chevrolet Avenue on the same block as Rube’s Bar & Grill. Police say two people were shot outside the bar Saturday night and one of them died.

Isiah Lattimore grew up in the neighborhood and says he wants to change the narrative of violence anyway he can.

“We’ve learned to -- I don’t want to say expect it -- but we’re not surprised by it,” he said. “I think you know it’s hard to not feel helpless because it seems like you can’t prevent those types of events from happening but we can control the response."

Lattimore picked the wall outside Courtside Cuts “change the outlook in the community.”

Owner of the barber shop had called him to do some work inside the shop, but Lattimore had bigger ideas and asked if he could make a statement for the city to see.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.