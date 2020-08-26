Advertisement

Flint artist painting mural near Rube’s Bar & Grill to promote peace after deadly shooting

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new art project is on its way up in Flint.

The work is in progress on the wall of Courtside Cuts on North Chevrolet Avenue on the same block as Rube’s Bar & Grill. Police say two people were shot outside the bar Saturday night and one of them died.

Isiah Lattimore grew up in the neighborhood and says he wants to change the narrative of violence anyway he can.

“We’ve learned to -- I don’t want to say expect it -- but we’re not surprised by it,” he said. “I think you know it’s hard to not feel helpless because it seems like you can’t prevent those types of events from happening but we can control the response."

Lattimore picked the wall outside Courtside Cuts “change the outlook in the community.”

Owner of the barber shop had called him to do some work inside the shop, but Lattimore had bigger ideas and asked if he could make a statement for the city to see.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Community

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Brandon Green
Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening

Crime

Family Dollar murder witnesses in tears describing the crime in court

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One witness ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.

Latest News

Back To The Bricks

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour canceled for 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back to the Bricks has cancelled the 2020 Promo Tour scheduled for October 9th through the 13th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Crossing the finish line, Crim CEO Gerry Myers retires

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
During Gerry Myer's time as CEO of The Crim, instructors have come into classrooms and taught 5000 children in 13 schools mindfulness. They learn how to focus...breath...and detach their minds from the chaos around them. And, it's working.

Crim Festival Of Races

Crim bringing the community together one mile at a time

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Adrian Walker is a Flinstone and after graduating from Michigan State, he left the mitten and landed a job in Washington D.C. After he left, a little piece of home went with him motivating him to give back to the community that shaped who he is today.

Community

Carrying on the family legacy in every stride

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Behind every name is a story and for the Crim family, their first chapter started 43 years ago when Bobby Crim and Lois Craig hosted the first Crim 10 Mile Road Race bringing together the community of Flint.

Crim Festival Of Races

Drury family running their first Crim together online

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
The Drury family is going from volunteers to runners in the Crim

Crim Festival Of Races

Family 2,000 miles apart still running in the Crim together

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Cantor family may be far apart but the Crim has brought them together.