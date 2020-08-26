Advertisement

Flint family says $600M settlement the beginning of justice after water crisis

4 year old born into crisis faced developmental delays
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/26/2020) - Six years ago, Flint would make a decision to switch its water source and expose the entire city to lead in their drinking water.

There were rashes, illnesses, even deaths. And the terrifying fear of irreversible damage to those who are most vulnerable to lead poisoning-- Flint’s 25-thousand children.

We’ve been following one of those babies since he was fighting for his life as a newborn. Now, as the state reaches a 600 million dollar settlement for Flint’s youngest victims, Taylor is four years old. And his mother says they are finally seeing some justice.

Tiantha williams doesn’t take anything for granted. Especially moments like watching her son run around and play outside.

To her knowing there is finally a settlement for Taylor and Flint’s youngest residents is a sign of hope...after waiting years to be heard.

“He’s gonna know what happened to him, how he grew up and that he had a voice,” she says.

Most of the 600 million dollars is earmarked for flint’s children. It’s money that will help with her son’s future but can never undo the past. Years of fear and struggles since learning the water she drank while pregnant with Taylor was tainted with lead.

When we met them, he was fighting for his life. For the past 5 years, we tracked his progress as he learned to crawl and stand, overcame muscle weakness to walk and struggled when learning to speak.

Now, thanks to years of speech and physical therapy, early intervention and childhood education, Taylor is interacting and talking like never before.

His world is changing...and Tiantha hopes the settlement means the coming years are, too.

“I guess it’s a relief that we are getting justice,” she says.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

