Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is alarmed by the number of suicides this year.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go. Over the past few days, two people took their lives.

Swanson is reminding everyone that there’s help out there, even during the coronavirus pandemic. Former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joined him with a message reassuring there are people available to talk during rough times.

Hipple lost his son to suicide and he said there were signs he wished he paid closer attention to.

“Trouble sleeping. I would hear him in the middle of the night. He was tired all of the day. He didn’t want to go to school. His grades started falling,” Hipple said of his son.

He recalls his son was popular and started hanging out with kids who were less popular to lift them up.

The National Suicide Hotline is available at any time day or night to provide a listening ear for anyone going through challenging times. The 24-hour hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

