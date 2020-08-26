Free coronavirus testing coming to Lapeer and Saginaw

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two free coronavirus testing sites are coming to Lapeer and Saginaw over the next few days.

No appointments are necessary for either location and anyone can receive a test regardless of whether they have any coronavirus symptoms or a doctor’s order.

The Hamilton Community Health Network is offering free testing from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at its Lapeer Clinic, which is located at 1570 Suncrest Drive.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers are hosting another free testing event from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw. The organization is partnering with Latinos United for Saginaw to target that population.

Anyone getting tested should bring identification and their health insurance card if they have one, but insurance is not required for testing.

