Genesee County police agencies find more than half of 27 missing kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team is making more progress in trying to locate 27 missing kids across Mid-Michigan.

On Wednesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced that nine more children have been rescued. That brings the total number of rescued kids to 16 over the past two weeks.

The annual sweep started on Aug. 14, when the sheriff’s office teamed up with law enforcement agencies across the county to find children who fell out of contact with their parents or authorities. This means they haven’t shown up to school or a court date, or they were in foster care and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t heard from them.

Swanson said most of the 16 children located so far are boys and at least one person has been arrested on human trafficking charges related to one of the missing children. He believes the GHOST team is close to finding four more children and bringing them home.

