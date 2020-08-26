JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Tuesday was another very warm summertime day across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures cruised through the 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies holding overhead. Rain and thundershower activity missed us to the southwest, but another batch of rain will be moving toward us from the west during the late-night period. Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the 50s north of the Bay, to the lower 60s for the rest of us as the showers move in.

The best chance of rain and thundershowers Wednesday will come during the first half of the day as a warm front drifts northward across the state. A few heavy downpours will be possible where thunder is heard. The trend for the afternoon will be for the showers to move out, and for the skies to brighten-up. High temperatures will once again cruise through the 80s, but there will be a good bit of humidity hanging in the air. Another round of showers will be possible on Thursday, but not everyone will see it. Highs will range from the 80s, to near 90-degrees.

Friday will bring us a pretty good chance of more of a widespread rainfall across the region. Highs Friday will drop back to near 80-degrees for the day. A few showers will linger into early Saturday, but the clouds should start to move out during the afternoon as cooler air spreads in overhead. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for Sunday as a light northerly breeze hold readings in the lower, to middle 70s. - JR