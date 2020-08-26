Judge boots challenge to mass mailing of ballot applications

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of voters who did not request one.

The judge ruled that Jocelyn Benson had “clear and broad” authority to mail the applications.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens’ decision Wednesday had been signaled after she rejected a request for a preliminary injunction in June.

Benson, a Democrat, in May began sending the applications to all voters who were not already on permanent absentee ballot lists, as a way to encourage absentee voting and dissuade in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

She is sending postcards to all registered voters in Michigan who aren’t on permanent absentee lists, encouraging them to vote by mail for the November general election.

