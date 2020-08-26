Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Department of Justice wants to take a closer look at Michigan's nursing home data.

A letter sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is considering an investigation into whether nursing home residents had their rights violated as part of the state’s response efforts to coronavirus.

Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania received similar letters from the Justice Department.

In response, Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown defended Michigan’s coronavirus policies and said that protecting the most vulnerable residents has remained a top priority.

“The fact that this letter was sent during the middle of the Republican National Convention week to four Democratic governors should make it crystal clear that this is nothing more than election year politics by an administration that is more concerned with the president’s re-election campaign than protecting Michigan seniors,” Brown said.

Whitmer’s administration plans to respond “as appropriate” within 14 days. Brown also called on Trump to deliver “a real plan to defeat COVID-19.”

