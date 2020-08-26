‘Land of Opportunity’ theme highlights day 2 of RNC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJRT) - The land of opportunity. That was last night’s theme at the Republican National Convention.

And while delegates on both both sides on the aisle were denied the opportunity to attend their respective convention in person this year, we caught up with Michigan republican delegate Kathy Berden for her take on the virtual RNC.

“Oh my gosh, it was a wonderful night, I thought it was very uplifting, it was in a beautiful setting with our first lady Melania Trump, it was really nice to have her in the Rose Garden, it was lovely there. Lovely venue,” Berden said.

That venue was the white house. A move, criticized by democrats who called it a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from taking part in partisan politics.

“With the coronavirus and everything going on, I think it was a really good choice for a setting. It’s their setting, it’s the people’s setting across America no matter who resides in it, so I think it’s wonderful to always showcase our white house,” she added.

The president and vice president are exempt from the Hatch Act, but federal employees are not.

Last night, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke from Israel during the convention, an unprecedented move that’s come under fire by democrats. President Trump also pardoned a convicted felon turned activist and conducted a naturalization ceremony for 5 people.

“I like hearing personal stories. Nothing can touch America’s heart more than people wanting to come and join the land of opportunity and freedom. And for those people to come and have that with the president, it was very heart touched to a lot of Americans.”

Aside from the first lady speaking, members of the Trump family also spoke, touting their father’s success as president.

“They’re so proud and working so hard on his behalf. That means a lot when you have a family with that kind of cohesiveness together, so they love him immensely. I’ve met many of them on the trail, they’re all lovely, a nice job was done in the raising of those children.”

