Local hot dog diner feeling the impact of rising coronavirus cases at CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mount Pleasant restaurant abruptly closes after two staff members fear they were exposed to coronavirus.

The owner of Dog Central, a hot dog diner, says they were close contacts of others who tested positive. Neither of them have worked or been inside the restaurant since their exposure.

It’s a revealing example of how much Mount Pleasant businesses rely on the Central Michigan University student population. With 75 confirmed cases among students after just one week of classes, the uncertainty is greater than ever.

During the last couple of weeks, there’s been a vibe around CMU that has been missed all summer.

“It felt great to get the student buzz, the kids walking around downtown, the sidewalks were full again, so that felt good,” Paul McFall said.

McFall is the owner of Dog Central, known for their late-night specialty hot dogs.

He says on Tuesday morning, two of his staff members reached out. They were close contacts with people that tested positive that morning. Out of an abundance of caution and limited staff, the choice to close was an easy one, and he’ll continue adjusting moving forward.

“Right now, every day is a toss up. When I woke up today, it was a very normal day. I didn’t think I was going to be shutting down today, even until 10 o’clock or so. Things change, and I think that’s part of being a lot of good business owners are able to roll with the punches and just figure things out on their own and be creative, so that’s exactly what we’re going to have to do,” McFall said.

McFall says for him and other owners, it’s important to be patient and flexible. He’s hopeful students can continue coming in and help keep his business and others in the area thriving.

“I’m such a student-driven business that I mean I do thrive, and I’m not alone. There are so many other businesses in this town that just thrive on the student population, and so we’re all concerned. We’d love to see this get back to somewhat normal very soon because we all rely on the students so heavily,” McFall said.

McFall says he plans to reopen tomorrow and will be focusing on take-out during the next few weeks.

