Meet Rona, Michigan’s fictional tag-along friend starring in coronavirus ad blitz

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of Michigan’s largest employers are teaming up for a statewide coronavirus advertising campaign starring Rona, who is a cartoonish red unwanted guest that tags along everywhere.

The coalition of companies designed the campaign to remind Michigan residents of the constant threat from coronavirus in everyday activities. Rona -- with her six-foot long arms -- sticks on people wherever they go during daily work and play.

“We’re all tired of this pandemic, but we need to realize that the coronavirus is real and really dangerous – and is still damaging our health and well-being and our economy,” said Gerry Anderson, executive chairman of DTE Energy and a leader of the coalition. “Rona, like the virus itself, is dangerous and unpredictable, stalking every one of us, our loved ones and our friends.”

He said the employers partnering on the advertising campaign want to overcome the skepticism and fatigue people feel with coronavirus as the pandemic nears six months in Michigan.

“This is a creative and bold attempt to cut through the noise and connect with Michiganders who are tired of being lectured,” Anderson said.

The multi-million dollar Rona advertising campaign will air on radio, TV and billboards as long as coronavirus remains a threat to Michigan. Private funding for the ads is being provided by DTE Energy Foundation, General Motors, Lear, Meijer, UAW Michigan, Consumers Energy Foundation, Quicken Loans Community Fund, Wolverine Worldwide, Dow, TCF Bank, Beaumont Health, Henry Ford Health System, Steelcase, Spectrum Health, Herman Miller, Barton Malow and Oakland University.

