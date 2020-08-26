Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

National

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joins sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Artist painting mural near Rube's Bar & Grill after deadly shooting

Updated: 35 minutes ago

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Latest News

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Crime

Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Local

Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the Flint Registry, a critical resource.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

Local

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources. The organization is expecting to see increase of service because of USDA ending food program waivers for students