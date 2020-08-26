Advertisement

Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

Tiffany Alvardo is facing six child abuse charges after allegedly forcing her 12-year-old step-daughter to wear a dog's shock collar.
Tiffany Alvardo is facing six child abuse charges after allegedly forcing her 12-year-old step-daughter to wear a dog's shock collar.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Tiffany Alvarado was arrested last year and pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse in Genesee County Circuit Court. She reached a deal with prosecutors last month.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated as such at sentencing.

In exchange for her plea, five other charges filed against Alvarado will be dropped. She was sentenced to serve one year in jail followed by two years of probation.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Former Lions quarterback teams up with Genesee County sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said the county is approaching last year’s total already in 2020 with four months of the year to go.

News

Former Lions quarterback Eric Hipple joins sheriff to prevent suicides

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Artist painting mural near Rube's Bar & Grill after deadly shooting

Updated: 35 minutes ago

State

Justice Department asks for info about COVID-19 in Michigan nursing homes

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Officials want to find out if state orders requiring the admission of positive COVID-19 patients to nursing homes can be linked to the death of any residents.

Crime

Detective: 26-year-old sex trafficked special needs woman in Genesee County

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ann Pierret
What started as a dating relationship quickly turned to a violent situation, with Macala Vliet selling the woman for sex and abusing her if she tried to leave.

Latest News

Local

Dr. Mona pushes for continuation of Flint Registry, connecting community to resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Federal leaders stopped in Flint Wednesday to share what's being done to sustain the Flint Registry, a critical resource.

Local

Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties reminds people of their food resources. The organization is expecting to see increase of service because of USDA ending food program waivers for students

News

Genesee County police agencies find more than half of 27 missing kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
On Wednesday, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced that nine more children have been rescued.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases linked to Central Michigan University top 100 since classes start

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department says there are 98 confirmed and eight probable cases of the illness related to the return of students to the Mount Pleasant area.

News

‘Land of Opportunity’ theme highlights day 2 of RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The land of opportunity. That was last night’s theme at the Republican National Convention.