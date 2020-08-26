Mother sentenced to prison for allegedly using shock collar on step-daughter

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Richfield Township woman will serve time behind bars after she allegedly punished her 12-year-old step-daughter with a dog’s shock collar and a hammer.

Tiffany Alvarado was arrested last year and pleaded no contest to second-degree child abuse in Genesee County Circuit Court. She reached a deal with prosecutors last month.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but it is treated as such at sentencing.

In exchange for her plea, five other charges filed against Alvarado will be dropped. She was sentenced to serve one year in jail followed by two years of probation.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.