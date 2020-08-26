Advertisement

Murder mystery in Bay County, as police look for suspects in the death of Heidi Dowd

Police releasing few details on the homicide probe.
By Terry Camp
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s been a week and a half since a woman’s burned body was found in rural Bay County.

It took investigators a few days to identify the woman and now they are trying to find her killer. The location of where the body of 36-year-old Heidi Dowd was found just adds to the mystery of who killed her and why.

West Neuman Road is in Mount Forest Township, west of Pinconning in northern Bay County. A property owner discovered Dowd’s body behind an abandoned school building around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Investigators say she was shot to death and then her body was burned. Dowd was from the West Branch area, several miles from where her body was found. Dowd was a stay-at-home and had five children.

Dowd’s death is the first homicide the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has investigated this year. Sheriff Troy Cunningham said his department has been working with several police agencies from across the state on the investigation, mainly in helping with identifying Dowd.

Investigators say there was no record of Dowd being reported as missing and Cunningham said it appears her body was in this location for less than a week when it was discovered. It’s not clear if any other personal items, like a purse or cell phone, were found near her body.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about Dowd’s death or her whereabouts before Aug. 17 is asked to call police.

