Advertisement

NC woman accused of trying to run over 12-year-olds outside convenience store

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) - A North Carolina woman is facing assault charges after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls near a gas station.

Best friends Aisha Huru and Gianna Corpezano, both 12, headed to the store Friday afternoon to grab a quick snack, but when they walked out of the store, they encountered a woman, later identified as 52-year-old Sandrea Warren.

“We were just laughing while looking at her, just happening to look at her, and out of nowhere, she just rolls down a window, just like, ‘What are you looking at?’” Gianna said.

Gianna Corpezano, left, and Aisha Huru, both 12, say the suspect nearly hit them with her car after an encounter they had while leaving the store.
Gianna Corpezano, left, and Aisha Huru, both 12, say the suspect nearly hit them with her car after an encounter they had while leaving the store.(Source: WGHP via CNN)

The girls say Warren used an expletive that may have been racially charged while talking to them.

Confused and hurt by her words, they told Warren they weren’t speaking to her and started walking toward their homes. The woman drove in the same direction in front of them.

“She stops again and starts to back up. Then, we get scared, so we run away,” Gianna said.

The girls say they ran behind a trash can, and Warren jumped the curb, heading right toward them.

“My life flashed before my eyes, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t hit me. Don’t hit me. Don’t hit me,’” Gianna said.

The car came within inches of them.

An officer in a police car behind the girls witnessed the end of the confrontation and was able to get Warren’s license plate number before she reportedly sped off. She was arrested the next afternoon and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Sandrea Warren, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls outside a North Carolina convenience store.
Sandrea Warren, 52, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after police say she tried to run over two 12-year-old girls outside a North Carolina convenience store.(Source: WGHP via CNN)

Aisha and Gianna’s mothers, Faith Cook and Angela Corpenzano, are trying to get a restraining order against Warren, which has been difficult because the woman did not have a pre-existing relationship with the families.

“God forbid something had happened. What could you have said to us to justify taking a life and taking a piece of everything that’s a part of us away from us? I just don’t understand it,” Cook said.

Cook says she wished her daughter never had to live through such a painful experience, but she’s just glad she lived.

“I never want my kids to experience anything of that nature, where they would feel scared to even go take a walk for something that they wanted as simple as a snack, and it immediately made me think about Trayvon Martin, went to the store for a snack,” she said.

Warren is scheduled to appear in court on Sept 15.

Copyright 2020 WGHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pressure mounts on Russia to investigate Navalny’s illness

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kremlin said Wednesday it doesn’t want the illness of Russia’s opposition leader, who is in a coma in a German hospital after a suspected poisoning, to affect relations with the West as international pressure mounted on Moscow to investigate Alexei Navalny’s condition.

National

Laura now a major hurricane

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
People are bracing for the worst along the eastern Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura hits category 3 strength.

National

2 people shot to death during protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said.

Coronavirus

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

National

Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, swirling wind and water over much of the Gulf of Mexico.

Latest News

National Politics

RNC Day 3: GOP makes case for Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Back To School

Districts work to ensure students get meals in new digital school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Barbour
Many students rely on school for meals

Coronavirus

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise: Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu.

National

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Laura intensifies to a Category 3 hurricane, expected to reach Category 4.

National Politics

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ammon Bundy was wheeled into an elevator in a chair he apparently refused to get out of. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room, and they also refused to follow police commands to leave.

National

GRAPHIC: Blake family calls for nonviolent protests amid tensions in Kenosha, Wis.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The 29-year-old Black man is partially paralyzed, according to his family, after being shot in the back by police.