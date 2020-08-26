Number of new Michigan coronavirus cases continues slight drop, nears 100,000 milestone

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The numbers of new coronavirus cases and deaths confirmed in Michigan both fell slightly Wednesday as the state inched closer to the 100,000 case milestone.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 761 new cases of the illness and seven deaths Wednesday. That marks the fifth straight day of more than 700 newly confirmed cases after a streak of fewer than 500 cases per day most of last week.

The state now has confirmed a total of 99,200 cases of coronavirus and 6,424 deaths attributed to the illness.

Coronavirus testing reached the second highest total on record Tuesday with more than 41,000 completed. The record is 41,977 last Friday and Tuesday’s total reached 41,027.

That caused the percentage of positive tests to plunge on Tuesday from 4.02% to 2.41%.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 682 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Wednesday. That represents an increase of nearly 50 from Tuesday.

Of those, 93 were on ventilators and 188 were being treated in an intensive care unit. Both of those figures increased nearly 10% on Wednesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,171 cases and 278 deaths, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Saginaw, 2,287 cases, 127 deaths and 1,283 patients recovered, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Arenac, 46 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 706 cases, 40 deaths and 525 patients recovered, which is an increase of six cases and nine recoveries.

Clare, 88 cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 68 cases, two deaths and 43 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 168 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 166 cases, four deaths and 113 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 117 cases, 11 deaths and 97 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 335 cases, nine deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Lapeer, 438 cases, 34 deaths and 267 recoveries, which is no change.

Midland, 310 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Ogemaw, 42 cases, three deaths and 33 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 16 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 35 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 118 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 375 cases, 28 deaths and 282 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

Tuscola, 384 cases, 29 deaths and 243 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

