Oversight of Buick City cleanup transfers to state regulators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is taking the lead role of overseeing the Buick City clean up in Flint.

Once the site where millions of Buick automobiles rolled off the assembly line, the buildings along the Flint River have been torn down. But contamination from PFAS and other substances remains in the soil below the surface.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had been in that lead role working with RACER Trust, which owns the site, to clean up the contamination. Now, state regulators will oversee PFAS cleanup.

PFAS have been identified in the soil and groundwater at Buick City and are a threat to the Flint River. RACER Trust remains bound to similar clean up requirements that the EPA imposed.

