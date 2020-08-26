Police: 4 killed when 2 SUVs collide in St. Clair County

COTTRELLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - State police say a collision between two sport-utility vehicles at an intersection has killed four people.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Joseph Rowley says Tuesday afternoon’s crash at the intersection of Broadbridge Road and Starville Road in St. Clair County’s Cottrellville Township killed three men and a woman. Three of the victims died at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.

They were identified as a 37-year-old male from Lapeer, a 34-year-old male from New Baltimore, a 40-year-old male from Cottrellville Township and a 37-year-old female from Cottrellville Township.

Police said a westbound vehicle struck a vehicle that was traveling southbound and both vehicles ended up off the road, where one of them caught fire.

Police said it’s believed that a man and woman were in one vehicle and two men were in the other.

