Advertisement

Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

Serenity Assisted Living cuts the ribbon for their reopening
By Brandon Green
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The Clio community smiled today, as Serenity Assisted Living reopened their doors!

About a year ago, the senior living facility was destroyed by a huge fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Owner Mary Abu-Aita wasn’t sure if she would be able to rebuild.

But says it was the help of Rick Ferguson Construction and Dort Financial that made this day possible.

“There’s no words. I’m speechless. I can’t believe it’s actually happening,” explains Abu-Aita. “Again, with God’s help this is where we are right now couldn’t ask for a better day. Beautiful day, beautiful building, big support system in our community of Clio.”

Serenity Assisted Living will allow seniors to start moving back on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Family Dollar murder witnesses in tears describing the crime in court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
One witness ran after the accused shooter, another called 9-1-1, the others administered CPR to the beloved Security Guard, "Duper" Munerlyn.

Back To The Bricks

Back to the Bricks Promo Tour canceled for 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back to the Bricks has cancelled the 2020 Promo Tour scheduled for October 9th through the 13th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Crossing the finish line, Crim CEO Gerry Myers retires

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT
|
By Angie Hendershot
During Gerry Myer's time as CEO of The Crim, instructors have come into classrooms and taught 5000 children in 13 schools mindfulness. They learn how to focus...breath...and detach their minds from the chaos around them. And, it's working.

Crim Festival Of Races

Crim bringing the community together one mile at a time

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Adrian Walker is a Flinstone and after graduating from Michigan State, he left the mitten and landed a job in Washington D.C. After he left, a little piece of home went with him motivating him to give back to the community that shaped who he is today.

Latest News

Community

Carrying on the family legacy in every stride

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Behind every name is a story and for the Crim family, their first chapter started 43 years ago when Bobby Crim and Lois Craig hosted the first Crim 10 Mile Road Race bringing together the community of Flint.

Crim Festival Of Races

Drury family running their first Crim together online

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
The Drury family is going from volunteers to runners in the Crim

Crim Festival Of Races

Family 2,000 miles apart still running in the Crim together

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
Cantor family may be far apart but the Crim has brought them together.

Back To School

Frankenmuth School District delays start of school year

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:41 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
The Frankenmuth School District announced Friday the school year has been delayed because of some COVID-19 related obstacles.

Person Of The Week

Person of the Week: Karen Christian

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Potter Elementary School teacher Karen Christian bought school supplies for her students and personally delivered them this week.

Back To The Bricks

Back to the Bricks donates $4,300+ to Whaley Children’s Center

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Back to the Bricks donated more than $4,300 to help the organization. Whaley’s CEO says this couldn’t have come at a better time.