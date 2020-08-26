Serenity Assisted Living reopens 14 months after tragic fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The Clio community smiled today, as Serenity Assisted Living reopened their doors!

About a year ago, the senior living facility was destroyed by a huge fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Owner Mary Abu-Aita wasn’t sure if she would be able to rebuild.

But says it was the help of Rick Ferguson Construction and Dort Financial that made this day possible.

“There’s no words. I’m speechless. I can’t believe it’s actually happening,” explains Abu-Aita. “Again, with God’s help this is where we are right now couldn’t ask for a better day. Beautiful day, beautiful building, big support system in our community of Clio.”

Serenity Assisted Living will allow seniors to start moving back on Thursday.

