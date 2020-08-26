Southfield fire chief: Still trying to learn how ‘dead’ woman was alive

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit fire chief says he still can’t explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee took questions from reporters for the first time since the bizarre events Sunday.

Meanwhile, Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition at a hospital.

Menifee says an emergency medical crew found no signs of life on three separate occasions at Beauchamp’s home. Staff at a funeral home discovered she was alive. Menifee says the paramedics “feel terrible.”

The fire chief wonders if it’s a case of “Lazarus syndrome,” a reference to people who come back to life without assistance.

