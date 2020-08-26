Advertisement

Strong storms possible over the next couple of days

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A few systems moving through today, tomorrow, and Friday will keep rain/storm chances in the forecast. Isolated thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds being our main threat. We’ll be warm again today and tomorrow as well.

An incoming warm front will bring passing showers and storms this morning before we dry out this afternoon and evening, getting a little sunshine. Highs further south and west will be near 90, while those further north and east will be cooler – closer to 80. Winds today will shift from the S to SW at 10-15mph.

Tonight Mid-Michigan stays dry with lows only in the mid 70s! Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph.

A cold front tries to move through tomorrow but stalls, then changes back to a warm front Friday as the next low pressure system moves through. This brings scattered showers and possible isolated stronger storms to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Highs tomorrow will be back near 90 but we’re into the 70s starting Friday!

We’re dry for the weekend with mid 70s.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

