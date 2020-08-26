Advertisement

The Tire Project helps Flint residents find passion, gain employment

By Mark Bullion
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Delta Tire on Saginaw Street in Burton is more than just a place to get new tires. The building also serves as a classroom for what’s called The Tire Project.

“We have participants that apply for the program, who may have a hard time getting a job. We train them and help place them at places like Belle Tire, Discount Tire, or here at Delta Tire,” said Delta Tire owner Kyle Krupa.

The program is made possible through a grant from the Ruth Mott Foundation. The training is coordinated through Delta Tire and job placement is done through Flint Innovative Solutions.

“With this program, it teaches you how to work on the cars, it teaches you how to run the machines and you can take that to different places and get employment,” said Thomas Brown Sr., who has completed the program.

Ten people, men and women alike have put in their elbow grease already and most are now reaping the benefits of their hard work in the form of a job.

For many, this is a second chance, a new opportunity, and a way to learn hands on and not in a textbook.

“I was curious about how to do a tire repair, so this gave me a good experience with the tools that I use,” said Tremont Rozier, who also completed the program.

The program has been such a success, Krupa said they’re planning to expand the project to include training on brakes.

“It makes me feel good I am able to give back. Growing up around here, I know some people don’t have a lot so to be able to give them something and make them feel like they achieved something, and give them an opportunity to make life better for them and their family,” Krupa added.

The Tire Project is accepting more applicants for future sessions.

To learn more, click here: http://flintinnovativesolutions.org/thetireproject/

