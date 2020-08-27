Advertisement

15th UAW official charged in years-long embezzlement investigation

(WTVG)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams is the 15th union official to face charges from a year-long embezzlement investigation.

Williams, 67, is accused of conspiring with other top UAW leaders to embezzle union funds for personal use from 2010 to September 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

“The charges today are further steps forward in our relentless effort to ensure that the over 400,000 men and women of the UAW have honest and ethical leadership,” Schneider said. “The UAW’s members deserve leaders dedicated to serving the members and their families, not serving themselves.”

Williams, who now lives in California, was president of UAW International Union from June 2014 to June 2018 after a four-year stint as the union’s secretary-treasurer from 2010 to 2014. Schneider alleges that Williams and other union officials hid hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of personal spending at UAW conferences in California and Missouri.

Former UAW President Gary Jones and others submitted false expenses for training and conferences to cover up lavish entertainment and personal spending, Schneider said. The allegations include long stays at private villas in Palm Springs, Calif., cigars, golfing apparel, liquor and meals.

Williams faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The following former UAW leaders already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).
  • Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).
  • Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).
  • Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

The following former UAW officials have pleaded guilty to the embezzlement scheme and are awaiting sentencing:

  • Former UAW President Gary Jones.
  • Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton.
  • Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk.
  • Former UAW Region 5 Director UAW Board member Vance Pearson.
  • Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson.

