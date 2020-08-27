Advertisement

16,000 Michigan college, trade school students qualify for new food assistance

SNAP benefits
SNAP benefits(CO Dept of Human Services)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan college students in career and technical education programs can now apply for food assistance.

State officials received federal approval in May for a new initiative that addresses increased food insecurity among students, which has gotten worse during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 16,000 students taking part in the Perkins Postsecondary Career and Technical Education Program are now eligible for federal SNAP benefits.

Before this program, students who attended class at least half time did not qualify for federal food assistance unless they couldn’t work, worked at least 20 hours a week or cared for a child.

“As Michigan CTE students are preparing for high-demand, critical job openings, they shouldn’t have to worry about how they’ll get their next meal,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio. “These SNAP benefits will help them focus on their educational needs and prepare for a successful future.”

Students must meet other income and eligibility requirements for SNAP benefits. They are encouraged to apply for benefits online. Documentation will be required from their school during the application process.

“Expanding access to SNAP is a huge benefit to students who are juggling their courses along with work, family and other obligations,” said Mike Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association. “We’re grateful that MDHHS expanded access and is making it so much easier to apply for benefits on MI Bridges.”

